Cape Town police arrest five alleged hijackers

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police arrested five alleged hijackers in Kraaifontein in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said officers reacted to the tracking signal of one of the hijacked vehicles.

"Members of the Maitland Flying Squad were doing patrol duties in Kraaifontein at around 03:50 this morning, when their attention was drawn to a signal of a vehicle, a Toyota Corolla that was hijacked minutes before," Traut said.

Police forced the vehicle to stop on Botfontein Road and five occupants, aged between 21 and 28, were arrested.

"A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a replica firearm, seven cellular telephones and house breaking implements, which included a crowbar," Traut said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Blue Downs magistrate's court on charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon and house breaking implements.

African News Agency