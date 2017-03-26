Cape Town ranked as global leader in climate disclosure

File: The City of Cape Town has been ranked as one of the top five cities in the world out of 533 cities for demonstrating leadership in climate disclosure where it measures and discloses energy and climate action data. Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has been ranked as one of the top five cities in the world out of 533 cities for demonstrating leadership in climate disclosure where it measures and discloses energy and climate action data annually to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), mayor Patricia de Lille said on Sunday.

This achievement saw Cape Town joining over 500 cities, 100 state and regional governments, and 5800 companies now measuring and disclosing climate action data on an annual basis in order to manage emissions, build resilience, and protect themselves from the growing impacts of climate change.

“We are indeed proud that our work is playing a part in the global efforts to address climate change and to be placed alongside other leading cities like Mexico City, Paris, Sydney, and Vancouver as one of the top five reporting cities,” she said.

“These results and our work to map our progress in addressing climate change is in line with the city’s organisational development and transformation plan (ODTP) and its aims to create an organisation that is more dynamic, more progressive, and more customer-centric.

“Our results and reporting to the CDP also underscore one of our 11 transformational priorities as part of the ODTP to position Cape Town as a forward-thinking, globally competitive business city,” De Lille said.

The CDP is a not-for-profit organisation that provides the global platform for cities and companies to manage, measure, and disclose their energy and climate data.

Every year the CDP and multinational engineering firm AECOM highlight cities which excelling in climate disclosure and showcase each city’s efforts with an InFocus Report. Of the 533 cities from around the world that disclosed to CDP in 2016, Cape Town scored the highest in its region and was awarded with an InFocus Report.

De Lille said cities across the world were taking bold action to implement the COP21 Paris Agreement demonstrating their ambition to address climate change by reducing emissions, adapting to climate impacts, and establishing low-carbon economies.

Cape Town was determined to continue leading the way through its range of projects to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. “Cities are the drivers of change and the site of development and we are committed to our duty to embed responsible environmental practices into all the work we do.”

The City of Cape Town’s 2016 submission to the CDP included actions such as reducing emissions through waste management at landfill sites, lower carbon energy supply generation, on-site renewable energy generation, sourcing 10 to 20 percent of its electricity from renewable energy, and supporting the development of clean technology industries and initiatives to increase energy security, De Lille said.

African News Agency