Cape Town Signal Hill engulfed by fire

Another fire broke out at the Signal Hill in Cape Town, firefighters are on the scene trying to contain the breakout. Photo: Tanya Nefdt

CAPE TOWN – About 50 firefighters are currently battling a blaze on the slopes of Signal Hill in Cape Town.

It is reported that the fire began at 6 o' clock this evening, burning between Signal Hill Road and Military Road.

Fire on Signal Hill spreading real fast. pic.twitter.com/ksRSpg0t7X — lalla (@laurenxpittus) January 13, 2017

The City's Fire and Rescue Services and Table Mountain parks officials are trying to get the fire under control, but a strong south easterly wind is hampering efforts.

No damage has been reported and the cause is unknown.

Slopes of signal hill, fire is contained, City has four crews on scene along with Sanparks. #SignalHillFire thanks @KMijlof -- https://t.co/57uPo4LpOf — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) January 13, 2017

eNCA