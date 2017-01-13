Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cape Town Signal Hill engulfed by fire

  • South Africa
Another fire broke out at the Signal Hill in Cape Town, firefighters are on the scene trying to contain the breakout. Photo: Tanya Nefdt

CAPE TOWN – About 50 firefighters are currently battling a blaze on the slopes of Signal Hill in Cape Town.

READ: IN PICTURES: Paarl fires rage out of control 

It is reported that the fire began at 6 o' clock this evening, burning between Signal Hill Road and Military Road. 

The City's Fire and Rescue Services and Table Mountain parks officials are trying to get the fire under control, but a strong south easterly wind is hampering efforts.

No damage has been reported and the cause is unknown.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close