Cape Town parades to go ahead as planned

File: The city of Cape Town has granted permits for the Nagtroepe and Tweede Nuwe Jaar parades to go ahead as planned. Photo: eNCA/Bonga Dlulane

CAPE TOWN – The Nagtroepe and Tweede Nuwe Jaar parades in Cape Town will go ahead as planned after city officials granted permits for the events on Wednesday.

The parades would now be hosted by the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association.

Earlier this month, the Cape Town Minstrel Association's application for a permit was rejected. The city cited financial and safety issues as its reasons for turning down the application.

The Nagtroepe takes place from 7pm on December 30, 2016 while Die Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade would be held on January 2, from 10am.

eNCA