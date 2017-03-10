Cape Town water crisis worsens

File: File: Cape Town dam levels as at 10 March were at just over 30 percent. Photo: Pixabay / RayMark

PAARL - The water crisis in Cape Town worsened this week, with dam levels at just over 30 percent.

At these levels the city only has enough water for 113 days.

Meteorologist Lynette van Schalkwyk said that rains are to be expected during the course of April.

"Hopefully we'll have a normal season. We don't receive our annual rainfall during summer so that results in evaporation taking place very quickly over the dams," said Van Schalkwyk.

Cape Town will continue to implement water restrictions, with the city saying it will only be willing to relax current restrictions if dams reach 85%.

They say this may take more than one season.

This makes water conservation even more crucial.

Jeremy Taylor of Water Rhapsody, a supplier of water conservation systems, said that conserving existing water would make a big difference to Cape Town's water levels.

He said that using grey water, minimising toilet flushing and reusing swimming pool back wash water would all be beneficial.

In the interim, the Department of Water and Sanitation is looking to tighten restrictions for urban and agricultural users.

Farmers, eighty percent of whom rely on dams as a water source, have endeavoured to save 50% of their usage in coming weeks. Consistent water supply is essential to them if they are to harvest export and commercial quality crops.

eNCA