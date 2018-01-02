Cape Town's Kaapse Klopse in full swing

File: It's a tradition that's over a hundred years old, the Kaapse Klopse is in full swing in Cape Town. Photo: eNCA / Bonga Dlulane

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s famous minstrels are competing for bragging rights as the best troupe in the city.

Thousands lined the streets to watch the musicians and dancers parade through the city.

It's a tradition that's over a hundred years old.

The troupes will now fight it out every Saturday for the rest of January.

Judges will decide the winner based on the best dance moves and music.

"What this carnival has become is a carnival where people come together, we re-unite. We celebrate our tradition and of course it has become one of these big brass band extravaganza. With people who are taught music without being formally educated in music," says Muneeb Gambeno, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association.

eNCA