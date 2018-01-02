Cape Town's Kaapse Klopse kick off carnival

The Tweede Nuwe Jaar Carnival is a long standing tradition in Cape Town and each year sees hundreds of "Kaapse Klopse" groups vying for the top position. Photo: Bonga Dlulane / eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Excitement is mounting in Cape Town as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations kick off on Tuesday.

The annual Kaapse Klopse carnival is expected to draw thousands to the city and some fans of the parade have already marked their viewing points along the route.

"If you come on the second [of January] then you don’t get a spot. This is our spot, we sit here every year. Every year we do it," said Jamiela Liewenberg.

Liewenberg was not the only one camping in the city on Monday.

"From hospital I come with my pills and everything, now I’m here. Till tomorrow, till Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning I’m going home from here," said another fan.

Some Capetonians who have enjoyed the colourful festival in the past want to pass on the tradition to their children.

"We love Klopse because I grew up [with them]. And my children also like it," said one parent.

The director of the Kaapse Klopse Association, Muneeb Gambeeno, said they had been planning this year's celebrations since the 2017 carnival ended.

"Logistically we start as soon as a carnival ends. We start with permitting processes and procuring service providers.

"This is a large event we have more than 60,000 participants and we have approximately 100,000 people in the city on the day. So if you are familiar with large events I think you can understand what kind of commitment is required, both from a resource perspective and from a time perspective," he said.

The parade is expected to get underway at noon.

eNCA