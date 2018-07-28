Cape trains, transport a priority: Blade Nzimande

File: The Cape has the worst record of trains being set alight in the country. At least six trains have been set alight in the province over the past six weeks alone. Photo: ANA / Supplied

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says unhappiness with the Western Cape's public transport system is one of his department's top priorities.

The province has the worst record of trains being set alight in the country.

Nzimande visited Cape Town after another train caught fire this week.

At least six trains have been set alight in the province over the past six weeks alone.

“There are elements of serious organised crime. We are talking to the police now to establish whether there are any commercial benefits to the people who burn trains of whatever sort," said Nzimande.

Over the past weekend, two trains were also torched, causing R30-million in damages.

No injuries were reported in the latest incidents, but in May one person died and several others were injured.

City officials say these incidents are adding enormous pressure to the entire city’s public transport system.

The police say they’re doing everything they can.

“You’ll remember that this thing of train coaches being set alight or catching fire, for whatever motives, started escalating from 2015. Which brings us to just about 32 of such incidents to date. But in December last year we embarked on an operation, which was a multi-disciplinary operation between ourselves as SAPS, Prasa and also the City and we did achieve successes where we arrested 131 suspects and embarked on a number of operations,” says Western Cape Police Commissioner, Khombinkosi Jula.

An imbizo hosted by Nzimande and other stakeholders will be held in September.

Nzimande says they want to hear and work with commuters in resolving the matter.

