Capetonians urged to keep using water sparingly

File: While there was some rain predicted for the next few days, continuous rainfall would be needed over many weeks and months for the dams to reach sufficient levels. Photo: Johan van Deventer

CAPE TOWN - The need to keep saving water and using water sparingly remains as pressing as ever despite the recent rain, Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said.

“With level four water restrictions already implemented, we all need to get our daily usage down to less than 100 litres per person per day in total," she said.

"I would like to thank the many residents and businesses who have made concerted efforts to save water and I encourage them to keep up these efforts.”

De Lille said that on Friday, dam levels stood at 20.4 percent and with the last 10 percent of water mostly not being usable, the dam levels are effectively at 10.4 percent.

“While we had some rainfall this past week, this has not made a huge impact on our dam levels," said De Lille.

“We have yet to meet the collective water usage target of 600 million litres of water per day, so I am encouraging and urging residents to keep saving water as the need to use water sparingly remains as pressing as ever."

While there was some rain predicted for the next few days, continuous rainfall would be needed over many weeks and months for the dams to reach sufficient levels.

African News Agency