Capetonians urged to use logic on new year's eve

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has urged residents to use logic as they celebrate the start of the new year.

Revellers are being urged to party responsibly and were reminded to set off fireworks only in designated areas.

Revellers are being urged to party responsibly and were reminded to set off fireworks only in designated areas.

"Fireworks are beautiful, but also dangerous. I want to urge the public to exercise caution when discharging fireworks. With the current water crisis, we cannot afford any fires caused by negligence," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services, Alderman JP Smith.

All designated fireworks areas will be patrolled by City law enforcement and Metro Police officers as well as a fire inspector.

Persons under the age of 16 may only handle and discharge fireworks when supervised by an adult and the cut-off time for discharging fireworks is 00:30.

Should weather conditions, such as the wind, not be conducive to the discharge of fireworks on the day the designated sites may be closed.

Residents were reminded that the use of Chinese lanterns is not permitted as these lanterns increase the risk of fires when they’re left to float into the air and could land anywhere.

"Given the water situation, we need everyone to be especially cautious when handling fireworks to prevent fires," said Smith.

General emergencies can be directed via the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by calling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

Members of the public with information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks can report this to the Metro Police Call Centre on 0860-POLICE (765 423) or to the South African Police Service on 10111.

