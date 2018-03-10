'Captain KGB' hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

Morris "Captain KGB" Tshabalala has appeared in court for, among other things, allegedly stealing more than half a million rand from the police's secret service slush fund. Photo: Twitter: @TheMikeAppel.

PRETORIA – Former South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Intelligence officer Morris Lesiba Tshabalala was on Friday rushed to hospital after he reportedly tried to commit suicide.

Tshabalala, also known as ‘Captain KGB’, has been charged with defrauding the police.

On Friday evening, the Correctional Services Department told African News Agency (ANA) that Tshabalala was unwell.

“We can confirm that inmate Morris Lesiba Tshabalala had to be treated by our medical personnel after reporting that he was not feeling well,” spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

“The inmate was stabilised and subsequently transferred to an outside facility for further medical examination.”

Tshabalala was arrested in December while checking in with his parole officer in Pretoria central and charged with theft and defrauding the police.

The Crime Intelligence officer faces charges, including theft and defrauding the slush fund of the police’s crime intelligence unit of more than R500,000.

According to the charge sheet, Tshabalala in one instance defrauded police by falsifying that R470,000 was “needed to pay for blinds and curtains for a safe house”, before pocketing more than R200,000 from it.

He also faces a charge of corruption relating to R50,000 he received.

Tshabalala was arrested by police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) outside the correctional services department headquarters in Pretoria central.

He was there to meet his parole officer.

Despite having at least two criminal convictions, one for armed robbery and another for masterminding a cash-in-transit heist as well as attempted murder, Tshabalala had clearance and was employed by Crime Intelligence.

‘Captain KGB’ was previously arrested in 1994, and convicted in 1996 for robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

After serving just over two years at the Groenpunt Maximum Correctional Service Centre, Tshabalala was released.

He was then re-employed by SAPS after he was released on parole.

African News Agency