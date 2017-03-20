Casac calls for independent probe into Chief Justice burglary

File: A constitutional rights group is calling for independent oversight on an investigation into a robbery at the Chief Justice's office.

The Council for the Advancement for the South African Constitution (Casac) says the SAPS and the Hawks lack credibility.

A high level investigation into the weekend break-in is under way.

The team is led by Gauteng's Deputy Commissioner for Crime Detection.

Robbers made off with 15 computers when they broke into Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's human resources department.

It contained personal information of 250 judges and over 1,800 judicial officials.

Many political parties have condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on the judiciary.

eNCA