Case against Zuma significant for three reasons: Corruption Watch

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch said that, given Zuma's history, the case against the former president would be a drawn out legal battle.

"I think we're all going to be quite a bit older before this thing concludes," said Corruption Watch Executive Director David Lewis. "It is going to be a long and complicated case, just to get through the first court, not to mention the inevitable appeals that will follow. But I think it is likely to expose a lot."

Lewis said the case is significant for three reasons.

"Firstly it's about the Arms Deal essentially. Hopefully it brings... some degree of closure around that, some degree of accountability," he said.

"Secondly, it is the former president and so it does send a signal that, although the wheels of justice grind slowly they eventually will get their man, so to speak. Although, they won't inevitably get all their men and their women, it is good to send out a signal that: beware, because sometimes you may not... enjoy the protection of the law that Zuma has enjoyed for a long time. So, it's important for that reason.

And I think the whole spectacle will be important, quite honestly. I think that South Africans are going to learn a lot about the way in which... the pubic and the private sector work together in corrupt relationships."

