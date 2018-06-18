Case relating to SARS 'rogue unit' continues

File: Three former senior SARS officials face corruption charges in connection with an intelligence unit that operated more than a decade ago. Photo: eNCA

PRETORIA - The case involving three former South African Revenue Service executives in the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday.

They face corruption charges in connection with an intelligence unit that operated more than a decade ago.

Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg face corruption charges in connection with an intelligence unit that operated more than a decade ago.

The unit allegedly spied on the Scorpions team and the NPA in 2007.

The case was first heard in April and was postponed because the state had failed to hand over certain documents to the defence.

In March, the Hawks served papers on the group in connection with what had been called a 'rogue unit' within SARS, allegedly used to spy on the National Prosecuting Authority.

The investigative unit existed, but the officials, including former SARS head Pravin Gordhan, insist it was set up lawfully and committed no wrongs.

KMPG, which compiled the original report into the unit, since admitted its findings were flawed and withdrew it.

