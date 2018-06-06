Cash heists will be tackled with 'unconventional' approach: Cele

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister, Bheki Cele says police will turn the tide against cash-in-transit heists using an "unconventional" approach.

Cele was addressing the National Press Club on Wednesday afternoon about cash heists and was joined by union Fedusa and the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC).

Commissioner Sitole: After a heist has been investigated we try to trace the money & see where it goes. But most of it goes into the illicit economy. We have a illicit economy combatting strategy. We have an unconventional approach - we are running covert ops. @eNCA #CITRobberies — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) June 6, 2018

Gen Sitole: We are following the syndicates and we are going to break them all down. That is all I will say. @eNCA #CITRobberies — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) June 6, 2018

SABRIC's Kevin Twiname says there have been 159 cash-in-transit robberies this year in South Africa.

Fedusa bemoaned the inability of the police to gather intelligence about these criminals so as to pre-empt attacks, saying it was the state's responsibility to keep citizens, including cash-in-transit guards, safe.

According to Cele, the police are turning the corner in the fight against cash robbers.

He cited the arrest of 13 suspects linked to heists in a 24-hour period.

Cele: In less than 24 hours we have arrested 13 #CITRobberies suspects. We have also arrested the 2nd in command "kingpin" in a CIT syndicate. I am not going to name him but he's with us. @eNCA — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) June 6, 2018

According to Cele, there is an element of foreigners involved in cash heists that will need to be addressed.

Cele: From the Boksburg heist [video went viral] we arrested five suspects. There is a "foreign" element in these heists. We won't mention nationalities because we'll be accused of xenophobia but we'll have to at some stage. @eNCA — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) June 6, 2018

Cele: Foreign nationals have been involved in crime for some time. The head of police in Zim is a good friend of mine & we exchange a lot of information. "Criminality is becoming SADC, we have some from Botswana & Zim. They beginning to be more mixed suspects. @eNCA #CITRobberies — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) June 6, 2018

Cele said the appointment of a permanent head for the Hawks will assist in the fight against cash in transit robberies.

The South African Social Grants Agency (Sassa) said on Wednesday it was on track to phase out Cash Paymaster Services by September and that part of the reason for phasing out cash grant payments altogether is the constant fear of heists.

eNCA