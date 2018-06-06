Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cash heists will be tackled with 'unconventional' approach: Cele

  • South Africa
File: Police Minister Bheki Cele says that in 24 hours police arrested 13 suspects linked to cash heists. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister, Bheki Cele says police will turn the tide against cash-in-transit heists using an "unconventional" approach. 

Cele was addressing the National Press Club on Wednesday afternoon about cash heists and was joined by union Fedusa and the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC).

 

 

 

 

SABRIC's Kevin Twiname says there have been 159 cash-in-transit robberies this year in South Africa.

Fedusa bemoaned the inability of the police to gather intelligence about these criminals so as to pre-empt attacks, saying it was the state's responsibility to keep citizens, including cash-in-transit guards, safe.

According to Cele, the police are turning the corner in the fight against cash robbers. 

He cited the arrest of 13 suspects linked to heists in a 24-hour period. 

According to Cele, there is an element of foreigners involved in cash heists that will need to be addressed. 

 

 

Cele said the appointment of a permanent head for the Hawks will assist in the fight against cash in transit robberies. 

The South African Social Grants Agency (Sassa) said on Wednesday it was on track to phase out Cash Paymaster Services by September and that part of the reason for phasing out cash grant payments altogether is the constant fear of heists.

 

 

 

 

