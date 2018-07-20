Cash-in-transit suspect not employed permanently by ANC: Mbalula

JOHANNESBURG 20 July 2018 - ANC Head of Elections, Fikile Mbalula says the party should improve the vetting of its employees. This week it's emerged the former Luthuli House employee, Velile Present, was allegedly involved in crash-in-transit heists.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula believes the party must improve the vetting of its employees.

It comes after an ANC branch secretary Velile Present was arrested and charged for alleged involvement in three cash-in-transit heists.

The ANC has since fired him.

"Veli was not a permanent worker of the ANC. We cannot habour criminals. It means we must verify all people who do work for us and we must know their background," said Fikele Mbalula, ANC head of elections.

