Cash-strapped Eskom tables new offer

  • South Africa
File: Unions and Eskom have been locked in negotiations since unions threatened a shutdown of the power utility. Eskom has now tabled an offer. Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Christopher Moagi

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has tabled its final offer to unions as wage negotiations continue.

On Thursday, it offered a 6.2 percent increase for 2018, 6 percent for 2019 and 2020.

 

 

Unions have not accepted the offer but said they will take it to their members for further consultation.

 

 

Unions wanted a 15 percent increase but came down to 9 percent. They rejected Eskom's offer of 5 percent.

The power utility was hit by a protest earlier this month after it announced it would not be implementing increases in 2018.

