LIVE VIDEO: Opposition to outline plans for Wednesday's march

Opposition to outline plans for Wednesday's march

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties will hold a joint media briefing in Pretoria at noon to outline plans for a march to the Union Buildings.

The parties want President Jacob Zuma to step down following a massive cabinet reshuffle.

The National Day of Action coincides with the President’s 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Last Friday, tens of thousands took to the streets across the country, calling for Zuma's removal.

 

