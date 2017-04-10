LIVE VIDEO: Opposition to outline plans for Wednesday's march

* Editor's note: If you have trouble viewing the livestream, please click here.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties will hold a joint media briefing in Pretoria at noon to outline plans for a march to the Union Buildings.

The parties want President Jacob Zuma to step down following a massive cabinet reshuffle.

The statement from #ZumaMustFall political parties ahead of Wed's National Day of Action. #OppositionMarch pic.twitter.com/iuPSqwlM6J — Michael Appel (@TheMikeAppel) April 10, 2017

The National Day of Action coincides with the President’s 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Last Friday, tens of thousands took to the streets across the country, calling for Zuma's removal.

Thousands of DA members will be participating on Wed in defence of the constitution and to remove Zuma from office #ZumaMustFall pic.twitter.com/LQbXrID4g4 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 9, 2017

Join the #NationalDayOfAction on;

Date: 12 April, 2017

Venue: Church Square

Time: Gathering at 09h00 to 12h00 #ZumaMustFall #ZumaMustFall pic.twitter.com/7rSzxn2R2p — EFF Official Account (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 7, 2017

eNCA