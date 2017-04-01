CATCH IT LIVE: Ahmed Kathrada memorial

File: The struggle stalwart's foundation has taken matters into its own hands, and is holding a memorial despite government's cancellation. Photo: www.flickr.com/photos/governmentza

This event is expected to start at 14:00

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for the late Ahmed Kathrada will go ahead Saturday afternoon, despite government's postponement of the official state event.

The struggle stalwart's foundation has taken matters into its own hands, and will hold a memorial in conjunction with the SACP and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

It begins at 2pm at the Johannesburg City Hall.

Axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to address the Ahmed Kathrada memorial.

Gordhan says he learnt a crucial lesson from the late struggle veteran.

President Jacob Zuma fired the minister and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas during a cabinet reshuffle.

Gordhan paid tribute to Kathrada as he bid farewell to Treasury staff on Friday.

"Those of us who were prepared to sacrifice our lives for democracy aren’t going to let those institutions go - over all these years."

"You saw comrade Kathrada buried and passing away this week. When you look at his history, what do people like that give their lives to? To just make sure that it gets frittered away? No."

Ironically, the funeral comes on the one-year anniversary of Kathrada's plea to Zuma, to step down.

