LIVE VIDEO: Ahmed Kathrada's memorial service going ahead

JOHANNESBURG - In news just in, the SACP Gauteng and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation have agreed to hold joint memorial service in remembrance of the stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

Government had cancelled it's official memorial service for the late Struggle stalwart in the wake of the recent cabinet reshuffle.

Balton: We will hold our own memorial service together with SACP tmrw at the Joburg City Hall. I believe Pravin Gordhan will be there. — Marcelle Gordon (@MarcelleGordon) March 31, 2017

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has now stepped in, and along with the South African Communist Party Gauteng Province, will hold their own memorial service.

Ahmed Kathrada found dir Neeshan Balton, says gov decision to postpone Kathrada memorial without informing family came as a huge shock. — Marcelle Gordon (@MarcelleGordon) March 31, 2017

The SACP and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation were looking forward to attending the government memorial service which was planned to be held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus, but was cancelled at the eleventh hour, they stated in an official media release.

Barbara Hogan: "When we hold the memorial for Mr K tomorrow, we will do so under a president who has clearly gone rogue." #cabinetreshuffle — Marcelle Gordon (@MarcelleGordon) March 31, 2017

Both the SACP Gauteng Province and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation share the principle that if the memorial service is not held tomorrow, it may perhaps never be held and have both decided to hold the memorial service tomorrow (Saturday 01 April 2017).

The memorial service will be held at the Johannesburg City Hall at 14:00 CAT and all are invited to attend.

Kathrada's wife, Barbara Hogan is addressing the media from the headquarters of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Hogan: It is time that we unite with our political enemies and get rid of the forces of evil and the rogues who want to steal our country. — Marcelle Gordon (@MarcelleGordon) March 31, 2017

The briefing comes on the one-year anniversary of the letter that Kathrada had written to President Zuma to step down.

Kathrada died on Tuesday this week, and was laid to rest on Wednesday.

He was highly critical of President Zuma.

