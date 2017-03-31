Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE VIDEO: Ahmed Kathrada's memorial service going ahead

  • Editor's note: This article has been updated with new information regarding tomorrow's memorial.
JOHANNESBURG - In news just in, the SACP Gauteng and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation have agreed to hold joint memorial service in remembrance of the stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

Government had cancelled it's official memorial service for the late Struggle stalwart in the wake of the recent cabinet reshuffle.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has now stepped in, and along with the South African Communist Party Gauteng Province, will hold their own memorial service. 

The SACP and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation were looking forward to attending the government memorial service which was planned to be held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus, but was cancelled at the eleventh hour, they stated in an official media release.

Both the SACP Gauteng Province and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation share the principle that if the memorial service is not held tomorrow, it may perhaps never be held and have both decided to hold the memorial service tomorrow (Saturday 01 April 2017). 

The memorial service will be held at the Johannesburg City Hall at 14:00 CAT and all are invited to attend.

Kathrada's wife, Barbara Hogan is addressing the media from the headquarters of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The briefing comes on the one-year anniversary of the letter that Kathrada had written to President Zuma to step down.

Kathrada died on Tuesday this week, and was laid to rest on Wednesday.

WATCH: Ahmed Kathrada laid to rest

He was highly critical of President Zuma. 

