LIVE VIDEO: ANC gives feedback on lekgotla

  • South Africa


JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) will brief the media following its two-day lekgotla held in Tshwane.

This comes after President Cyril Ramphosa announced that the ANC will go ahead with plans to amend the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Ramaphosa said the party's highest decision-making body, the National Executive Committee had resolved to amend the constitution to address land reform.

The party will also touch on the resolutions it took on jobs and economic growth.

Ramaphosa's announcement comes after nationwide public hearings on land reform. 

eNCA

