WATCH: ANC briefing on outcomes of party's special NWC

PRETORIA - The ANC briefed the media on the outcomes of the party's special National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday.

#Magashule It implored responsible leadership structures at all levels to abide by the letter & spirit of the ANC Constitution, in how they oversee and run organisational processes & give ANC members the space to be heard and raise their grievances and complaints. — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 21, 2018

#Magashule The special #ANCNEC affirmed its commitment to the measures for internal dispute resolution as set out in the ANC Constitution and Resolutions adopted by #ANC54 at all levels. — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 21, 2018

#Magashule Gauteng Regional Conference will be held between the weekend of the 29th June - 1st July 2018 and the weekend of the 6th - 8th July 2018, the Gauteng Provincial Conference is expected to be held by the end of July 2018. — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 21, 2018

#Magashule The special NEC noted the work done by the Gauteng PEC working together with NEC deployees in attending to disputes and complains & accordingly encourage all our structures to subject themselves to internal processes of the organization in seeking solutions to disputes — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 21, 2018

#Magashule The special NEC noted and welcomed the report on preparations for the Provincial and Regional Conferences expected to all have convened on or before the end of July 2018. — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 21, 2018

#Magashule The special NEC agreed that the PTT, working with the National Officials and NEC deployees will ensure that the KZN Provincial Conference focuses on substantive issues of social transformation, organisational renewal and a decisive victory in the elections. — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 21, 2018

#Magashule The special NEC directed the National Dispute Resolution Committee (NDRC) to continue work with the PTT to address the issues raised by members who interdicted the provincial conference. In this regard, it would be possible to render the legal contestation redundant. — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 21, 2018

#Magashule The special #ANCNWC unanimously resolved on the nomination of Professor Job Mokgoro as Premier-Elect for the North West Province. — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 21, 2018

#Magashule Professor Mokgoro is a tried and tested administrator fit enough to deal with the challenges at hand including creating stability within the provincial administration and effecting the much needed delivery of basic services. — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 21, 2018

