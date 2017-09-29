CATCH IT LIVE: ANC Eastern Cape conference kicks off

File: The ANC Eastern Cape conference gets underway on Friday in East London. Video: eNCA

* Editor's note: This live event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and is expected to start at 2pm.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Eastern Cape conference gets underway on Friday in East London.

The conference has been postponed three times already.

There were threats that it would be postponed again after two party members approached the courts to try and nullify the OR Tambo regional election of 2015.

The case was dismissed.

Delegates will vote for a new provincial leadership this weekend.

Eastern Cape Premier, Phumulo Masualle is facing off against ANC secretary, Oscar Mabuyane for the party’s top position.

eNCA