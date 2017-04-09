LIVE VIDEO: ANC responds to 'junk status' rating

The ANC's subcommittee chairperson on Economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana will brief the media on the party's Economic Transformation Discussion Document at Luthuli House on Sunday Morning. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC subcommittee on economic development is expected to brief the media today on its discussion documents.

Committee chairperson Enoch Godongwana will talk on the party's Economic Transformation Discussion Document.

This follows radical changes in the country's economy over the past two weeks.

First, it was the cabinet reshuffle that saw the removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

In the wake of that announcement, rating agency, Standard and Poor's downgraded the country’s sovereign rating to sub-investment grade or junk status.

On Friday, Fitch did the same, saying recent political events will weaken standards of governance and public finances.

Fitch is also concerned about the pace at which South Africa is likely to implement the nuclear programme.

Ebrahim Patel, Nathi Nhleko, Lindiwe Zulu, Gugile Nkwinti may also be present at the briefing.

