WATCH: Madikizela-Mandela funeral to be held at Orlando Stadium

Editor’s note: This live event has ended. You can watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress briefed the press on Thursday morning at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, to detail the arrangements for the Special Official Funeral for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said she felt a sense of sadness at Madikizela-Mandela's passing, but a sense of pride that she had lived to see freedom.

She noted that the national flag would be flown at half mast at all government institutions and in all diplomatic missions until 14 April.

Dlamini-Zuma said that the funeral service, an official funeral Category 1, for people of extraordinary credentials, would be held at Orlando Stadium. She called on all political parties to work together during the funeral service.

