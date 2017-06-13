CATCH IT LIVE: ANCYL briefs media on top execs' meeting outcome

13 June 2017 - The ANCYL holds a media briefing following its NEC meeting. It's expected that they will make an official announcement of who they are supporting to be the party's candidates for the elective conference coming up in December. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The ANCYL is holding a media briefing following its National Executive Council meeting over the weekend.

It's widely expected that the youth league will officialy announce the names of the candidates they are supporting to be the next leaders of the party.

The elective conference is set for December this year.

eNCA