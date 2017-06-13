CATCH IT LIVE: ANCYL briefs media on top execs' meeting outcome

• Editor's note: If you have trouble viewing the livestream, please click here. This livestream is expected to start at 12.30pm.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANCYL is holding a media briefing following its National Executive Council meeting over the weekend.
READ: KZN ANC Youth League endorses Dlamini-Zuma for president
It's widely expected that the youth league will officialy announce the names of the candidates they are supporting to be the next leaders of the party.
The elective conference is set for December this year.
eNCA
