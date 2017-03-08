CATCH IT LIVE: Brown briefs Parly on SOEs' performance

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will be updating the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises on the affairs of State Owned Enterprises. ​ Photo: www.flickr.com/photos/governmentza

Editor's note: This live stream is expected to commence at 09:30 CAT. We will provide the video feed in due course.

PARLIAMENT - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will be updating the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises on the performance of State-Owned Entities.

In the past year, state-owned enterprises have often made headlines, albeit for the wrong reasons.

Contractual disputes at Eskom, prolonged industrial action at the Post Office, Prasa’s leadership crisis and SAA’s financial woes.

There have been reports of instability, leadership vacuums, corruption and misuse of public funds.

There is also the matter of the State of Capture Report which implicates both Eskom and Transnet.

These issues are expected to be highlighted by Brown when she briefs Parliament on Wednesday.

eNCA