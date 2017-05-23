CATCH IT LIVE: Brown explains Molefe's reappointment

* Editor's note: This live event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and is expected to start at 9.30am. If you have trouble viewing the livestream, please click here.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown and the board of Eskom will explain their rationale in reappointing Brian Molefe as group CEO to Parliament on Monday.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises wants answers on why Molefe was reappointed months after his resignation from the power utility.

He quit as CEO following former public protector Thuli Madonsela's 'State Capture' report which contained damning allegations against Molefe and his links with the Guptas.

eNCA