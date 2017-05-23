Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

CATCH IT LIVE: Brown explains Molefe's reappointment

  • South Africa


 

* Editor's note: This live event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and is expected to start at 9.30am. If you have trouble viewing the livestream, please click here.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown and the board of Eskom will explain their rationale in reappointing Brian Molefe as group CEO to Parliament on Monday.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises wants answers on why Molefe was reappointed months after his resignation from the power utility.

WATCH: Molefe gets emotional during Eskom briefing

He quit as CEO following former public protector Thuli Madonsela's 'State Capture' report  which contained damning allegations against Molefe and his links with the Guptas.

READ: Why Brian Molefe's move back to Eskom can't be justified

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close