Cele addresses CT gangsterism, crime scourge

CAPE TOWN - Bheki Cele will on Thursday address the problem of gangsterism and the serious crime scourge in Cape Town during a media briefing.

On Wednesday, Cele promised to make 100 visits to police stations this year as part of his commitment to the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebration.

Since being appointed minister, Cele has promised to increase the police visibility in crime-ridden provinces.

The police have also made significant breakthroughs in countering cash-in-transit heists that had increased significantly in 2018.

