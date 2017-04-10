CATCH IT LIVE: Chris Hani Memorial Lecture

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

JOHANNESBURG - Monday marked 24 years since anti-apartheid activist and General Secretary of the South African Communist Party Chris Hani was killed.

President Jacob Zuma led a wreath-laying ceremony in in honour of the struggle hero on Monday morning, he used the opportunity to lash out at ant-Zuma protests.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to deliver the Chris Hani memorial lecture at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Monday night.

