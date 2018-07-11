LIVE VIDEO: Coalition leaders unpack metro budgets

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

JOHANNESBURG – Coalition leaders from the Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay metros are discussing their budgets on Wednesday.

Infighting between the DA and its coalition partners made passing the budget a lot more difficult.

Both Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip had disagreements with the EFF in their respective metros.

Mashaba faced an onslaught from the EFF on more than one occasion before his budget was passed while Trollip also faced an uphill battle before the deadline. 

