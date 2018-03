* Editor's note: This event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and DStv Now and is expected to start at 13:00.

JOHANNESBURG - DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane, will hold a media briefing on Saturday, on the outcomes of the party’s recent Federal Executive meeting.

Several matters concerning the party and country were discussed.

Maimane will be joined by Federal Executive chairperson, James Selfe.



