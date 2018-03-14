WATCH: DA outlines steps on Zuma using R15m of public money

<span itemprop="name" content="LIVE_DA_LEADER_BRIEFING_MONEY 1"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="JOHANNESBURG - 14 March 2018 – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will be addressing the media on the party’s plan to get former President Jacob Zuma to pay back the R15m of tax money wasted on legal costs."></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="749"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/0/thumbnail/entry_id/0_lhoiwcca/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-14T12:01:03.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

Editor’s note: This livestream has ended. You may watch the recording above.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance leader, Mmusi Maimane is set to brief the media on the steps the party will take to force former President Jacob Zuma to pay over R15-million.

The DA said it plans to force Zuma to personally pay back money that the “Presidency spent on legal fees to keep him out of jail.”

Today, at 14h00, @MmusiMaimane will brief the media and set out steps we will take to ensure Former President Jacob Zuma personally pays back over R15 million of public money the Presidency spent on legal fees to keep him out of jail. pic.twitter.com/wQV12JtpnK — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 14, 2018

This after the State Attorney revealed that Zuma spent over R15-million since May 2009.

A letter from the state attorney revealed that Zuma spent the money over nine years on the so-called spy tapes case.

It includes all legal costs pertaining to the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision not to prosecute Zuma on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Zuma resigned in February after the ANC recalled him.

eNCA