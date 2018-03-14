Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: DA outlines steps on Zuma using R15m of public money

  • South Africa


 

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance leader, Mmusi Maimane is set to brief the media on the steps the party will take to force former President Jacob Zuma to pay over R15-million.

The DA said it plans to force Zuma to personally pay back money that the “Presidency spent on legal fees to keep him out of jail.”

 

 

This after the State Attorney revealed that Zuma spent over R15-million since May 2009.

READ: DA warns of legal action should Zuma get immunity from prosecution

 

A letter from the state attorney revealed that Zuma spent the money over nine years on the so-called spy tapes case.

It includes all legal costs pertaining to the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision not to prosecute Zuma on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Zuma resigned in February after the ANC recalled him.

eNCA

