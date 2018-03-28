WATCH: Deputy President Mabuza in the NCOP

- Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday afternoon.
Questions to him ranged from whether government has interventions to ensure good governance at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to the lifestyle audits of the National Executive as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his State of the Nation Address (Sona).
