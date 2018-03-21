LIVE VIDEO: DP Mabuza to address Sharpeville Human Rights Day memorial

Editor’s note: Livestream above courtesy DStv 403. You can also watch it on DStv Now

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza will address the official Human Rights Day memorial in Sharpeville on Wednesday morning.

The theme for 2018 is 'Promoting and Deepening Human Rights Culture Across Society'.

On March 21, 1960, 69 people were killed during the Sharpeville Massacre, and more died later that day in many other townships across the country.

They were taking part in protests against the pass laws, which restricted the movement of black people.

Mabuza will lay a wreath at the gravesite before his official address.

Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held by the Sharpeville community to commemorate the massacre.

