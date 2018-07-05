CATCH IT LIVE: EFF briefing on land expropriation, SARS

Editor’s note: This livestream is expected to commence at 11:00 CAT. Livestream above courtesy DStv 403. You can also watch it on DStv Now

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is holding a press briefing on Thursday to address the Section 25 hearings held around the country.

The EFF will be joined by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) in discussing issues around the expropriation of land without compensation.

The party will also speak on recent developments at the South African Revenue Services (SARS), local government, their upcoming 5th anniversary, state security and health care.

