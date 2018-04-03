LIVE VIDEO: EFF pays homage to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

<span itemprop="name" content="WEB_LIVE_EFF_WINNIE_030418"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, pays respect to struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on behalf of his party."></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="0"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_xlfaiqmb/version/100001"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-04-03T10:01:28.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

• Editor’s note: Livestream above courtesy DStv 403. You can also watch it on DStv Now.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to visit Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto on Tuesday afternoon.

The EFF said in a statement Malema will pay his respect to Madikizela-Mandela on behalf of his party.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema will visit Mama Winnie Mandela’s home today at 12h00 (midday). He will pay respects on the behalf of the Economic Emancipation Movement #RIPWinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/qVpEVq0YrZ — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 3, 2018

On Monday, the party described Madikizela-Mandela as a warrior.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu said she anchored key political campaigns over the years, including the 1976 student uprising.

#WinnieMandela Around 300 @EFFSouthAfrica members have begun marching towards the house pic.twitter.com/4mQX4xpdjy — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) April 3, 2018

