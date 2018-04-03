Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE VIDEO: EFF pays homage to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to visit Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto on Tuesday afternoon.

The EFF said in a statement Malema will pay his respect to Madikizela-Mandela on behalf of his party. 

On Monday, the party described Madikizela-Mandela as a warrior.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu said she anchored key political campaigns over the years, including the 1976 student uprising.

