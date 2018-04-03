LIVE VIDEO: EFF pays homage to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

• Editor’s note: Livestream above courtesy DStv 403. You can also watch it on DStv Now.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to visit Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto on Tuesday afternoon.
The EFF said in a statement Malema will pay his respect to Madikizela-Mandela on behalf of his party.
CIC @Julius_S_Malema will visit Mama Winnie Mandela’s home today at 12h00 (midday). He will pay respects on the behalf of the Economic Emancipation Movement #RIPWinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/qVpEVq0YrZ— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 3, 2018
On Monday, the party described Madikizela-Mandela as a warrior.
EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu said she anchored key political campaigns over the years, including the 1976 student uprising.
#WinnieMandela Around 300 @EFFSouthAfrica members have begun marching towards the house pic.twitter.com/4mQX4xpdjy— Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) April 3, 2018
eNCA
Discussion Policy