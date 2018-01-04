WATCH: EFF student command says 'we will obtain education by force'

<span itemprop="name" content="LIVE_EFF_STUDENT_COMMAND_BRIEFING 1"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="JOHANNESBURG, 04 January 2018 – The EFF will hold a briefing on the calls that have been made by the party for prospective students to go to tertiary institutions of their choice on registration day."></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="2352"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/0/thumbnail/entry_id/1_uxl2hur2/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="361"></span>

Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command on Thursday briefed the media at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on university enrolments.

This comes shortly after the party called on poor students to invade universities and colleges for enrolment.

EFF reiterates its call for all academically deserving students to report to universities of their

choice.https://t.co/nylbqXUJB7 — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 2, 2018

The party is demanding that all higher education institutions allow walk-ins in light of last month’s free fees announcement, despite universities on Tuesday warning that they will not allow any walk-in applications when registration opens.

The call also received criticism from government.

The EFF has since threatened to man all gates of universities to ensure poor students are considered.

EFF SC President Peter Keetse is unambiguous where "walk-ins" are concerned. EFF Student Command will be deploying Marshalls across all campus to accompany students. #FreeEducation @eNCA pic.twitter.com/QGrcngn10Z — Asanda Magaqa (@asandamagaqa) January 4, 2018

