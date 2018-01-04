WATCH: EFF student command says 'we will obtain education by force'

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command on Thursday briefed the media at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on university enrolments.

This comes shortly after the party called on poor students to invade universities and colleges for enrolment

The party is demanding that all higher education institutions allow walk-ins in light of last month’s free fees announcement, despite universities on Tuesday warning that they will not allow any walk-in applications when registration opens.

The call also received criticism from government.

The EFF has since threatened to man all gates of universities to ensure poor students are considered.

 


 


 

 

 

 

