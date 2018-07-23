CATCH IT LIVE: Eskom to release 2017/18 financial results

Editor’s note: This livestream is expected to commence at 10:00 CAT. Livestream above courtesy DStv 403. You can also watch it on DStv Now

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is expected to release its 2017/18 financial results at 10am on Monday.

The power utility has already announced that it cannot afford to pay bonuses this year.

Wage negotiations with unions representing Eskom workers are expected to resume on Friday.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it was still open to negotiations despite its concern over Eskom's latest announcement.

“We are serious about negotiations. Our members have indicated that a bonus is a deal-breaker. In this case, we are surprised now that Eskom has announced that our members are not getting a bonus and they are extremely angry,” said the NUM's Livhuwani Mammburu.

eNCA