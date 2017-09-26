Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE VIDEO: Gigaba briefs media on PIC meeting

JOHANNESBURG: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba briefs the media following his meeting with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Tuesday.

Gigaba called an urgent meeting after reports that the National Treasury is pressuring the PIC to give state-owned enterprises a R100-billion bailout.

He has called the rumours malicious and unconstructive.

The PIC manages the pensions of millions of government employees.

