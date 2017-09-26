LIVE VIDEO: Gigaba briefs media on PIC meeting

*Editor's note: If you have trouble viewing the above video please click here.

JOHANNESBURG: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba briefs the media following his meeting with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Tuesday.

Gigaba called an urgent meeting after reports that the National Treasury is pressuring the PIC to give state-owned enterprises a R100-billion bailout.

He has called the rumours malicious and unconstructive.

The PIC manages the pensions of millions of government employees.

eNCA