CATCH IT LIVE: Gordhan answers to Scopa on Sassa debacle

File: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan appears before Parliaments public accounts committee on Tuesday to answer questions about grants. Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Jaco Marais

PARLIAMENT - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is to appear before Parliament's public accounts watchdog on Tuesday morning.

Gordhan is expected to give his side of the ongoing Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) debacle.

Last week, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that Treasury was not represented at negotiations with grants service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

It could be the word of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan against that of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

While briefing Scopa, Dlamini said Treasury did not attend negotiations with CPS.

"We had requested the Treasury to give us two people for negotiations, but unfortunately those people could not come," Dlamini said.

When asked by Scopa whether Treasury had approved the tender procedure, Dlamini said she was still waiting to hear.

The Constitutional Court had declared the initial contract illegal.

"Treasury is clearly not happy with the process you are doing now," said DA MP Tim Brauteseth. "Because it is not a competitive bidding process for at least a R2.6-billion contract.... you need to ask Treasury's approval.

Dlamini said: “We received a memorandum from the Treasury asking to know about our procurement processes and we are still waiting for them to concur with the processes we have gone through.”

Treasury has been loath to step into the Sassa grants crisis.

Earlier this month, it said it would not get involved in negotiations involving CPS and the Social Development Ministry because Treasury should be the final arbiter in the awarding of the tender.

But as the 1 April deadline looms, the Constitutional Court and Treasury appear to have no little but to sign off on a deal with CPS -- or risk having 17 million grants unpaid.

