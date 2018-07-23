CATCH IT LIVE: IMC on Brics gathering readiness

Editor’s note: This live stream is expected to start at 3pm. This stream will commence once proceedings get underway.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) will be holding a briefing at on Monday to discuss South Africa's readiness to hold the Brics summit, due to begin on Wednesday.

South Africa is welcoming heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India, and China for the summit.

The group of emerging economies, which includes South Africa, aims to lead global economic growth.

As the host this year, South Africa has identified gender, health, and trade as some of the major talking points.

Several smaller events will lead up to the main event. On Monday, Brics representatives will meet to discuss small business development.

Minister of Small Business Development, Lindiwe Zulu, said the discussions would focus on collaborating to promote small and micro businesses.

