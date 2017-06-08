CATCH IT LIVE: Julius Malema on Gupta email saga

The EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media about the Gupta email saga at their offices in Braamfontein on Thursday morning. ​ Photo: www.flickr.com/photos/city_press/9563399992

* Editor's note: This live event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and is expected to start at 12.30pm.

BRAAMFONTEIN - The EFF leader Julius Malema is set to brief the media on the Gupta emails scandal which has made news headlines in the last two weeks.

The Sunday Times reported that Gupta family appears to have laundered almost half a billion rand through India’s state-owned Bank of Baroda over 10 months.

The paper is in possession of hundreds of thousands of leaked emails.

Some contain transfer requests, showing the family moved money between their companies and the bank.

Amounts range from a few thousand up to R49-million.

