Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

CATCH IT LIVE: Julius Malema on Gupta email saga

  • South Africa
The EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media about the Gupta email saga at their offices in Braamfontein on Thursday morning. ​ Photo: www.flickr.com/photos/city_press/9563399992

* Editor's note: This live event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and is expected to start at 12.30pm.

BRAAMFONTEIN - The EFF leader Julius Malema is set to brief the media on the Gupta emails scandal which has made news headlines in the last two weeks.

READ: Guptagate, ANC wants leaked emails investigated

The Sunday Times reported that Gupta family appears to have laundered almost half a billion rand through India’s state-owned Bank of Baroda over 10 months.

The paper is in possession of hundreds of thousands of leaked emails.

Some contain transfer requests, showing the family moved money between their companies and the bank.

Amounts range from a few thousand up to R49-million.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close