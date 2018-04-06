WATCH: Malema on land expropriation

&amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;quot;name&amp;quot; content=&amp;quot;LIVE_EFF_CAPETOWN_RALLY_LAND 1&amp;quot;&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt; &amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;quot;description&amp;quot; content=&amp;quot;CAPE TOWN, 06 April 2018 - EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a rally in George in the Western Cape on land expropriation without compensation. The event will be held at Thembalethu Stadium.&amp;quot;&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt; &amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;quot;duration&amp;quot; content=&amp;quot;4136&amp;quot;&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt; &amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;quot;thumbnailUrl&amp;quot; content=&amp;quot;https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/0/thumbnail/entry_id/1_opo89gy2/version/0&amp;quot;&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt; &amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;quot;uploadDate&amp;quot; content=&amp;quot;2018-04-06T12:41:11.000Z&amp;quot;&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt; &amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;quot;width&amp;quot; content=&amp;quot;643&amp;quot;&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt; &amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;quot;height&amp;quot; content=&amp;quot;361&amp;quot;&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

• Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

GEORGE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addressed a rally on land expropriation on Friday afternoon in George, Western Cape.

Malema: We never said one settler one bullet, they are the ones who say they’re going to Australia. They can go they must just leave the keys to the tractors #LandExpropriation #eNCA — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) April 6, 2018

Malema says Whites belong here without them children will start crying & Whites must share with us. #EFFLandExpropriationRally — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 6, 2018

Malema: There is no white genocide in South Africa, there’s a legitimate call for justice. They say it’s white genocide so they can prepare the world to invade SA #LandExpropriation #eNCA — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) April 6, 2018

Earlier, a case in which he is accused of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act by urging his supporters to invade land was postponed in the Mangaung Regional Court in Free State.

In June 2016 he told supporters to occupy land because it was taken from black people by force.

Earlier in the week, Malema failed to appear in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on similar charges. He was represented by his legal team and that case was postponed again.

The EFF has been alleged to have been behind a number of land grabs in the recent weeks, with community members saying their local EFF leaders had told them to seize unoccupied land.

The ANC adopted a resolution last year that land should be appropriated without compensation, sparking a land-reform debate nationally.

The public will be able to weigh in on the parliamentary review of section 25 of the Constitution, dealing with land, between May and June and give their input on the government's plan to expropriate land without compensation.

In a statement, Parliament said its joint constitutional review committee would this month publish an advertisement for oral and written submissions.

eNCA