Editor's note: The event is expected to start at 4pm.

CAPE TOWN - Former finance minister Trevor Manuel will on Saturday, deliver the keynote address at the Kader Asmal memorial lecture.

The gathering will be hosted at the University of Cape Town under the theme "moral courage and ethical leadership in the ANC."

Asmal, a struggle stalwart and academic, served as the Minister of Education under President Thabo Mbeki. He died in 2011 from a heart attack.

eNCA