WATCH: King Goodwill Zwelithini's 70th birthday celebrations

Editor’s note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG – King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu nation has honoured Dr Patrice Motsepe with a royal medal for his contribution towards charity work.

Thie King was celebrating his 70th birthday at his Enyokeni palace in Nongoma.

King Zwelithini recently turned 70 on 14 July.

Motsepe was amongst attendees of the ceremony with politicians and business and religious people.

It is a great honour for me to attend king Goodwill Zwelithini's 70th birthday celebrations today... pic.twitter.com/o1vdVl0jO0 — Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) July 27, 2018

A gala dinner will be held later in the evening and former president Jacob Zuma is expected to attend.

WATCH: Professor Pitika Ntuli speaks to @vuyo_mvoko on #eNCANow as #KingGoodwill Zwelithini's 70th birthday celebrations are being held at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, in KZN. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/VUb3eWOOlR — eNCA (@eNCA) July 27, 2018

eNCA