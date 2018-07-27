DStv Channel 403
WATCH: King Goodwill Zwelithini's 70th birthday celebrations

  • South Africa


  • Editor’s note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

 

JOHANNESBURG – King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu nation has honoured Dr Patrice Motsepe with a royal medal for his contribution towards charity work.

Thie King was celebrating his 70th birthday at his Enyokeni palace in Nongoma.

King Zwelithini recently turned 70 on 14 July.

Motsepe was amongst attendees of the ceremony with politicians and business and religious people.

 

A gala dinner will be held later in the evening and former president Jacob Zuma is expected to attend.

 

 

 

 

