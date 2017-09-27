CATCH IT LIVE: Lessons to learn from KPMG

File: Pravin Gordhan, Nonkululeko Gobodo, and Iraj Abedian will take part in a panel discussion on Wednesday looking at what we can learn from the KPMG debacle. Photo: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Editor's note: This live event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and is expected to start at 6:30pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, Chief Executive of Nkululeko Leadership Consulting, Nonkululeko Gobodo, and economist Iraj Abedian will take part in a panel discussion on Wednesday looking at what we can learn from the KPMG debacle.

The event is being hosted by the Wits Faculty of Commerce, Law, and Management.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has called on government and business to blacklist KPMG for unethical behaviour.

The call follows the resignation of a number of the international audit firm’s senior South African executives, and withdrawal of its findings on the South African Revenue Service(SARS) report into the so-called rogue unit.

President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer says he is following the KPMG saga with keen interest.

This follows revelations that the investigator behind the now-discredited SARS report also compiled the state’s forensic probe into Zuma.

It looks likely that the president's legal team may use questions over the legality of the withdrawn KPMG report on the SARS intelligence unit in their favour as Zuma fights the reinstatement of corruption charges.

