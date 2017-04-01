CATCH IT LIVE: Malusi Gigaba briefs media

File: New Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is under pressure to ensure the country's purse is well taken care off following the sacking of Pravin Gordhan and his deputy. Photo: www.flickr.com/photos/governmentza

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister-designate Malusi Gigaba will address the media on Saturday in Pretoria following his appointment as minister of finance.

The Minister-designate has already met with the National Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile and briefly with the National Treasury Exco. He has been briefed on pertinent and most urgent

issues.

The National Treasury is in unchartered territory as both Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, and his deputy were fired this week.

Incoming minister, Malusi Gigaba, and his deputy, Sifiso Buthelezi, are familiar with public office, but neither have served at the treasury before.

With no continuity of leadership at the department, there is concern about how effectively it will operate.

Various staff members said they have hardly slept after news broke of the late night cabinet reshuffle.

They made it clear though, that they will strictly operate within the law, and will not allow Treasury to be dragged into any illegal activities.

There is still no certainty as to the future of the Treasury Director General, Lungisa Fuzile, and other senior staff members.

Malusi Gigaba is now the fourth Minister of Finance in just under two years.

The rand weakened by three percent overnight as President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet.

