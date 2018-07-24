WATCH: Mantashe address the media after meeting Russian counterpart

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resource Minister Gwede Mantashe addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon after meeting with his Russian counterpart.
This comes as Mantashe and Minister Dmitry Kobylkin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation participate in the third South Africa-Russia Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Conference.
South Africa is hosting a Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (Brics) summit this week.
