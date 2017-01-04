Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

CATCH IT LIVE: Matric pass rate to be revealed

  • South Africa
04 JANUARY 2017 - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announces matric results. Video: eNCA

Editor's note: Get your matric results here from 6am on Thursday, or sign up to be notified.

JOHANNESBURG - It's almost the moment of truth for the Class of 2016.

The matric pass rate will be revealed live on eNCA.com on Wednesday at 6pm.

Pupils will have wait until Thursday morning for their results.

READ: Helpline open for anxious matrics

Exams watchdog Umalusi has defended the standardisation of matric results, following criticism from the Democratic Alliance.

Marks for 28 subjects were adjusted upwards while only four were adjusted downwards.

Last year, the matric pass rate dropped to 70.7 percent from 75.8 percent in 2015.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close