CATCH IT LIVE: Matric pass rate to be revealed

JOHANNESBURG - It's almost the moment of truth for the Class of 2016.

The matric pass rate will be revealed live on eNCA.com on Wednesday at 6pm.

Pupils will have wait until Thursday morning for their results.

Exams watchdog Umalusi has defended the standardisation of matric results, following criticism from the Democratic Alliance.

Marks for 28 subjects were adjusted upwards while only four were adjusted downwards.

Last year, the matric pass rate dropped to 70.7 percent from 75.8 percent in 2015.

